Oxygen COVID-19 hospital beds freed for other patients in Pune

With the number of coronavirus cases coming down in Pune district, the local administration has allowed private hospitals to use oxygen-supported COVID-19 beds for treatment of patients suffering from other diseases. With 546 new cases on Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in the western Maharashtra district has risen to 3,25,212. Also, 3,05,945 patients have been discharged from hospitals, leaving 11,476 active cases in the district, officials said.

"With the numbers of COVID-19 cases coming down and the recovery rate of the district also improving, private hospitals have been allowed to use oxygenated COVID-19 beds for non-COVID-19 purpose," said collector Rajesh Deshmukh. Removing the 80:20 clause (COVID-19 & non-coronavirus patients), private hospitals have been asked to give a detailed plan on how will they manage these beds, he said.

"They have been asked to give a ratio of beds for COVID-19 and non-COVIDpurpose," he said. Deshmukh, however, said if need arises, the district administration can again take over oxygenated beds.

"Though the possibility of a second coronavirus wave is slim, the district administration is ready to handle any situation," the collector added. He added the COVID-19 recovery rate of Pune district is 94 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 2.41 per cent.

As many as 7,835 people in Pune district have succumbed to the infection so far..