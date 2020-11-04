Left Menu
Ukraine registers record daily new coronavirus cases, deaths

Ukraine registered a record 9,524 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, a day after its minister described the situation in the country as verging on catastrophic. Ukraine's security council said the number of coronavirus-related deaths had jumped to a record 199 from a previous daily high of 173 registered last month.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 12:49 IST
Ukraine registers record daily new coronavirus cases, deaths
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Ukraine registered a record 9,524 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, a day after its minister described the situation in the country as verging on catastrophic.

Ukraine's security council said the number of coronavirus-related deaths had jumped to a record 199 from a previous daily high of 173 registered last month. Total infections stood at 420,617, including 7,731 deaths.

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told the parliament on Tuesday the situation with the coronavirus in Ukraine was close to catastrophic and the nation must prepare for the worst. The daily tally of coronavirus infections spiked in late September and remained consistently high throughout October, prompting the government to extend lockdown measures until the end of this year.

