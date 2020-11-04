Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary tightens anti-COVID rules, may suffice if followed - Orban

Hungary will close entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew to curb a fast spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday. In June, parliament revoked the special powers as the pandemic ebbed. Orban had warned on Tuesday evening that new measures were needed to prevent hospitals reaching capacity by mid-December.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 13:03 IST
Hungary tightens anti-COVID rules, may suffice if followed - Orban

Hungary will close entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew to curb a fast spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Wednesday. Orban said the government would introduce a "special legal order" giving it the power to rule by decree and would ask parliament to approve this for a period of 90 days.

"If we stick together and honour the rules then the current restrictions are sufficient and there will be no need for further measures," Orban said in the video. During the first wave of the pandemic, Orban sought open-ended special powers, facing accusations from human rights groups and opposition parties of making a power-grab which his government denied. In June, parliament revoked the special powers as the pandemic ebbed.

Orban had warned on Tuesday evening that new measures were needed to prevent hospitals reaching capacity by mid-December. "The time has come to take further measures to ensure a continued operation of hospitals and... protect the elderly," Orban said.

In a decree published in the official gazette on Wednesday the government said the closure would affect concert venues where there is no preset seating, such as dance clubs. Other cultural institutions may stay open, observing safe-distance rules. The curfew will be in effect from midnight until 5 a.m.. Schools remain open, as well as all shops and restaurants, and soccer games will continue to be played in front of thousands of spectators nationwide.

Trying to minimise further harm to the recession-hit economy, Orban's nationalist government has so far refrained from imposing strict lockdown measures. From Monday, those violating rules on wearing face masks risk stiff fines, with offending restaurants and shops to be closed by authorities if necessary.

Last week the National Medical Chamber called on the government to limit the opening hours of restaurants and reimpose special shopping hours for the elderly as the number of COVID-19 patients rises. These measures have not been taken. Hungary reported 3,989 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, its highest single-day tally, while the daily death toll also rose to a record high of 84. The total death toll rose to 1,973 and the number of patients treated in hospitals jumped to 4,767 from 4,417 on Monday.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi saw jump in new COVID-19 cases in last few days. We can call it third wave: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi saw jump in new COVID-19 cases in last few days. We can call it third wave CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Eight arrested in Seattle after anti-racism protests on election night

Police arrested eight people in Seattle after late night demonstrations and marches in the city on U.S. Election Day, police said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or that the protests were linked to the U.S. election, but some d...

Gland Pharma IPO to open on Nov 9; price band set at Rs 1,490-1,500 a share

Gland Pharma on Wednesday said its initial share-sale will open on public subscription on November 9 to raise about Rs 6,480 crore. In a virtual press conference, the company said it has fixed a price of Rs 1,490-1,500 per share for the ini...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 futures turn down after Trump falsely claims victory with key votes uncounted

U.S. stock futures turned down on Wednesday in volatile trade after President Donald Trump claimed that he had won the U.S. election even though millions of votes were still uncounted, raising the specter of a lengthy legal battle to resolv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020