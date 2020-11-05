Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Sainsbury to cut 3,000 jobs - The Times

British supermarket group Sainsbury will announce plans to cut 3,000 jobs, alongside its first-half results on Thursday, The Times reported. A large number of the jobs will go from the group's Argos business and there will be layoffs in Sainsbury's stores with the closure of delicatessens and fresh fish and meat counters, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3jVHVQv on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 03:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 02:41 IST
UK's Sainsbury to cut 3,000 jobs - The Times
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British supermarket group Sainsbury will announce plans to cut 3,000 jobs, alongside its first-half results on Thursday, The Times reported.

A large number of the jobs will go from the group's Argos business and there will be layoffs in Sainsbury's stores with the closure of delicatessens and fresh fish and meat counters, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3jVHVQv on Wednesday. The news comes after several other British groups such as retailer John Lewis and domestic bank Lloyds Banking Group launched redundancy plans on the eve of the second national lockdown in England.

The month-long lockdown in England will be imposed to combat a surge in new infections that could, if unchecked, cause more deaths than a first wave which forced a three-month lockdown earlier this year. Sainsbury earlier in the day announced that its veteran commercial director Paul Mills-Hicks will leave the group as part of a revamp of its leadership team by new Chief Executive Simon Roberts.

Sainsbury declined to comment on the Times report.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Haaland too hot for Brugge as Dortmund go top of pool

In-form Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund surged to the top of their Champions League Group F with a comfortable 3-0 victory over hosts Club Brugge on Wednesday. Dortmund scored all of their goals inside the first 32 minutes ...

FACTBOX-U.S. presidential election moves to the courts

With the U.S. presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden too close to call, Trump turned to the courts on Wednesday to try to invalidate votes in Pennsylvania and block Michigan offic...

Soccer-Morata brace helps Juve to 4-1 win at Ferencvaros

Alvaro Morata scored twice before two defensive mistakes helped Juventus to a 4-1 Champions League win at Ferencvaros on Wednesday as they bounced back from last weeks defeat by Barcelona. Morata tapped in Juan Cuadrados cross in the sevent...

Soccer-Barca get third win in a row but fail to convince against Dynamo

Lionel Messi scored a penalty for the third Champions League game in a row as Barcelona earned a far from convincing 2-1 win at home to a depleted Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday to record three consecutive victories in Europes top competition. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020