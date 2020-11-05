Norway imposes new restrictions to limit virus spread

Norwegians should avoid travelling within the Nordic country, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Thursday, as part of a fresh round of recommendations and restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of cases has risen in many parts of Norway with last week's number setting a new record in infections in a country which long had one of Europe's lowest rate of infections. "We now see a sharp increase in the number of people testing positive. The situation is very serious, and ... we don't have time to wait and see if the measures we introduced last week are enough," Solberg told parliament.

Norwegians are urged to stay at home as much as possible in the coming weeks and to limit their social interactions, and bars across the country now have to close at midnight. Last week, Norway tightened restrictions on gatherings and foreign workers entering the country after a rise in coronavirus infections.

Norway recorded a revised 3,118 new COVID-19 cases last week, up from 1,718 the week before - both higher than the previous peak of 1,733 cases posted in the week March 16-22, according to data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI).