Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow mayor says COVID-19 situation worsening, extends home learning

Moscow's mayor said on Thursday that the city's coronavirus situation was getting worse, and extended a remote learning period for secondary schools as infections climbed nationwide at a near-record daily rate. The Kremlin said the situation was alarming, but that it was nonetheless under control.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 15:57 IST
Moscow mayor says COVID-19 situation worsening, extends home learning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Moscow's mayor said on Thursday that the city's coronavirus situation was getting worse, and extended a remote learning period for secondary schools as infections climbed nationwide at a near-record daily rate.

The Kremlin said the situation was alarming, but that it was nonetheless under control. "Unfortunately we see setbacks in some regions. The president knows about this and emergency measures are being taken," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"In general the situation is alarming..." he told reporters on a conference call. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said pupils at secondary schools from Class 6 (age 12) upwards would continue online classes for two more weeks until Nov. 22. They began remote learning three weeks ago.

"The coronavirus situation in Moscow began to get worse again at the start of this week, as we can see from the number of patients and hospitalisations," Sobyanin said on his website. Russia reported 19,404 new infections in the previous 24 hours, including 5,255 in Moscow, and 292 virus-related deaths nationwide, pushing the official death toll to 29,509.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said there are no plans for a broad lockdown for now and that targeted measures are enough because Russia is better prepared than it was at the beginning of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir reveal gender of baby

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, entrepreneur Keyshia Kaoir, have revealed that they are set to welcome a baby boy. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in August, shared pictures from a gender reveal party on Instagram.We got a lil bab...

NDA has done work in all sectors in Bihar -- electricity, water, roads, health, education and for law and order: PM Modi.

NDA has done work in all sectors in Bihar -- electricity, water, roads, health, education and for law and order PM Modi....

Abetment to suicide case against Arnab, 2 others has no basis, says lawyer of another accused

The 2018 abetment to suicide case, in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, has no basis and the investigation into the matter is totally illegal, said the lawyer of another accused Nitesh Sarda on Thurs...

Better infrastructure, rule of law imperative for social and economic prosperity; Only NDA can provide that in Bihar: PM.

Better infrastructure, rule of law imperative for social and economic prosperity Only NDA can provide that in Bihar PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020