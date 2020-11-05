JD(S) leader Bandeppa Kashempur tests positive for COVID-19

JD(S) deputy leader in the Karnataka legislative assembly Bandeppa Kashempur on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. "On undergoing a medical test this morning I have been confirmed with corona infection.

I have no symptoms, but still on the advice of the doctors I'm undergoing treatment," Kashempur said in a statement. The MLA from Bidar South assembly constituency, also requested all those who had come into his constant during the last 4-5 days to undergo testing.

He has expressed confidence about his speedy recovery and getting back to the service of the people by the grace of god and good wishes from everyone..