Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight

Since then Medipark Diagnostics, which he runs with five other doctors who pooled $1 million to buy equipment, has become a linchpin of the country's creaking, donor-supported health infrastructure. Hospitals in the battle-scarred city that once had to wait weeks for blood test results now use the lab to test for conditions including HIV and hepatitis.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:30 IST
Doctor's self-funded test lab leads way in Somalia's COVID fight

Having scraped money together following medical studies abroad, Somali doctor Abdullahi Sheikdon Dini opened Mogadishu's first advanced diagnostic laboratory in January.

Its arrival could hardly have been better timed because, just two months later, the coronavirus epidemic reached the Horn of Africa country. Since then Medipark Diagnostics, which he runs with five other doctors who pooled $1 million to buy equipment, has become a linchpin of the country's creaking, donor-supported health infrastructure.

Hospitals in the battle-scarred city that once had to wait weeks for blood test results now use the lab to test for conditions including HIV and hepatitis. But, as the Somali government has acknowledged, it is in the fight against COVID-19 that Medipark has made its most visible mark.

"We had the supplies and our molecular pathologists were in touch with other pathologists doing COVID-19 tests in other countries," said Dini, 37, whose studies took him to India and China. Until July, Medipark was the only private lab in the city testing for the virus, but since then its technicians have trained government health workers to conduct tests.

"We were needed ... and we were appreciated," he said. Medipark has arranged import pipelines of reagents needed for tests, including the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test used for COVID-19. It employs staff from Kenya, Lebanon and India to operate and maintain equipment imported from Europe, Asia and the United States.

Somalia has been plagued by conflict since 1991, and outbreaks of diseases such as cholera are common. More than 2 million people do not have enough food. Many live in crowded, unsanitary camps, creating fears COVID-19 could scythe through a vulnerable population.

So far, that hasn't happened. The health ministry has recorded 4,229 infections and 107 deaths in the pandemic though, with large swathes of the country are off limits due to the fighting, that is likely to be an undercount. Medipark lab is next to Hotel Shamo, where a 2009 bombing killed 19 people during a medical student graduation. Dini was there and the memories are still raw, but he and his fellow doctors are proud to be back home.

"I am glad to help my community and make a difference," said Ali Muse, who practised in Rwanda and South Sudan before returning two years ago to help open the lab. (Writing by Maggie Fick, reporting by Abdi Sheikh, editing by John Stonestreet)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka'oir reveal gender of baby

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, entrepreneur Keyshia Kaoir, have revealed that they are set to welcome a baby boy. The couple, who announced their pregnancy in August, shared pictures from a gender reveal party on Instagram.We got a lil bab...

NDA has done work in all sectors in Bihar -- electricity, water, roads, health, education and for law and order: PM Modi.

NDA has done work in all sectors in Bihar -- electricity, water, roads, health, education and for law and order PM Modi....

Abetment to suicide case against Arnab, 2 others has no basis, says lawyer of another accused

The 2018 abetment to suicide case, in which Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was arrested on Wednesday, has no basis and the investigation into the matter is totally illegal, said the lawyer of another accused Nitesh Sarda on Thurs...

Better infrastructure, rule of law imperative for social and economic prosperity; Only NDA can provide that in Bihar: PM.

Better infrastructure, rule of law imperative for social and economic prosperity Only NDA can provide that in Bihar PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020