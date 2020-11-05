Motorcycling-Lecuona to miss European GP due to quarantine
KTM Tech3 MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona will miss this weekend's European Grand Prix in Spain after his brother and assistant tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Thursday.Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 16:44 IST
KTM Tech3 MotoGP rider Iker Lecuona will miss this weekend's European Grand Prix in Spain after his brother and assistant tested positive for COVID-19, the team said on Thursday. Lecuona, who lives together with his brother in Andorra, tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday but has been forced into quarantine for the next 10 days in line with the guidelines in the country.
Tech3 confirmed Lecuona will have another COVID-19 test next Wednesday, the result of which will determine his availability for next weekend's Valencia Grand Prix. Spain's Lecuona is currently 17th in the championship standings with 27 points.
