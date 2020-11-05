Sweden registers record 4,034 new COVID-19 cases, deaths rise above 6,000

Left Menu
Sweden, whose pandemic strategy of avoiding lockdowns has gained international attention, registered 4,034 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed. The increase compared with a high of 3,254 daily cases reported on Oct. 29.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:39 IST
Sweden, whose pandemic strategy of avoiding lockdowns has gained international attention, registered 4,034 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a high of 3,254 daily cases reported on Oct. 29. Sweden has repeatedly set new daily records in recent weeks while hospitalisation and deaths among those stricken by the disease have also begun increasing.

Sweden registered 5 new deaths, taking the total to 6,002 deaths. Sweden's death rate per capita has been several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than some larger European countries, such as Spain and Britain.

