173 new coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district

While 161 persons tested positive in Ahmedabad city since Wednesday evening, 12 cases were reported in rural areas. On the other hand, 176 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery tally of the district to 38,159..

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:54 IST
Ahmedabad district of Gujarat recorded 173 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the state Health Department said on Thursday evening. It took the tally of cases in the district to 43,381.

Two patients died due to the infection during this period, taking the death toll in the district to 1,928. While 161 persons tested positive in Ahmedabad city since Wednesday evening, 12 cases were reported in rural areas.

On the other hand, 176 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery tally of the district to 38,159..

