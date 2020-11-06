Left Menu
Bengal logs highest one-day recovery of 4,187 COVID patients

Of the fresh fatalities, 15 were recorded in Kolkata and 14 in North 24 Parganas district. The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts. The 3,948 fresh positive cases included 855 from Kolkata and 836 from North 24 Parganas.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 00:07 IST
West Bengal on Thursday registered the highest single-day recovery of 4,187 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,50,449, the health department said in a bulletin. The discharge rate is now 89.05 per cent, it said.

The toll mounted to 7,122 with 54 more fatalities. The bulletin said that 3,948 people tested positive for the infection pushing the tally to 3,93,524.

The number of active cases was recorded at 35,953. Of the fresh fatalities, 15 were recorded in Kolkata and 14 in North 24 Parganas district. The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts.

The 3,948 fresh positive cases included 855 from Kolkata and 836 from North 24 Parganas. In the last 24 hours, 45,467 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases to 47,78,975, the bulletin said.

