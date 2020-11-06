Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-How thousands in China got infected by brucellosis in one single outbreak

The government has tested 55,725 people in the city, of which 6,620 are positive for brucellosis as of now, the Lanzhou government said at a press conference, according to a report on Thursday by the state-owned Global Times. The outbreak originated at a biopharmaceutical factory owned by Shanghai-listed China Animal Husbandry Industry Co , according to a statement from Lanzhou's health commission in September.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:45 IST
EXPLAINER-How thousands in China got infected by brucellosis in one single outbreak
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

Brucellosis, a bacterial disease with flu-like symptoms, has infected more than 6,000 people in a single outbreak in northwestern China. Usually caused by contact with animals, the outbreak in Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province, was due to a leak at a vaccine plant, according to Lanzhou's health commission. People are still being treated at hospitals even though the outbreak happened a year ago.

China's top legislative body passed a law last month to establish protocols for biosecurity risk prevention and control, and systems to respond to risks including sudden outbreaks. WHAT IS BRUCELLOSIS?

Brucellosis is a zoonotic infectious disease, or a disease in animals that can spread to humans. It is caused by a bacteria that affects sheep, goats, cattle, swine and even dogs and is reported in many countries. Humans generally get the disease from direct contact with infected animals through the consumption of tainted animal products such as unpasteurised milk or cheese, or through the inhalation of airborne agents.

Human-to-human transmission is extremely rare, according to the World Health Organization. Symptoms in humans include fever and weakness, which emerge over a few weeks. The mortality rate is low, though complications could lead to death. Some symptoms such as joint pain may become chronic and never go away.

WHAT HAPPENED IN LANZHOU? The latest outbreak in Lanzhou was first uncovered in November 2019 when some students at the Lanzhou Veterinary Research Institute tested positive for brucellosis. By the end of December, at least 181 people at the institute had been infected, according to the provincial health authority.

The outbreak even spread to Heilongjiang province in the northeastern corner of China, where 13 people who worked at the veterinarian institute in August 2019 tested positive, state media reported. The government has tested 55,725 people in the city, of which 6,620 are positive for brucellosis as of now, the Lanzhou government said at a press conference, according to a report on Thursday by the state-owned Global Times.

The outbreak originated at a biopharmaceutical factory owned by Shanghai-listed China Animal Husbandry Industry Co , according to a statement from Lanzhou's health commission in September. The factory had used expired disinfectants in July to August 2019 to make brucellosis vaccines, leaving the bacteria in its waste gas. The contaminated gas later formed aerosols that drifted downwind to the veterinary institute.

IS BRUCELLOSIS COMMON IN CHINA? About half a million infected people are reported each year around the world, with China typically accounting for tens of thousands.

In 2019, China reported 44,036 cases with one death, up from 37,947 cases and zero deaths a year earlier. The very first cases reported in China were in the southwestern city of Chongqing in 1905. China saw a widespread epidemic of brucellosis in the 1950s and 1960s, according to state media.

Brucellosis is more common in pastoral areas in the west and north of China. It is categorized as a Class B infectious disease under a three-tier system Last year, China reported over 10 million cases of infectious diseases including brucellosis, scarlet fever, dysentery and dengue.

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Calcutta HC bans firecrackers on Kali Puja

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three police officers killed, two injured in blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar: Source

Kabul Afghanistan, November 6 ANISputnik Three police officers have been killed and two more injured by an explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, a security source told Sputnik on Friday. The incident took place in the earli...

Long tournaments in bio-bubble can be mentally taxing: Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that the length of tournaments and series has to be given serious thought as living in a bio-bubble for a longer period of time can be mentally taxing. Due to the coronavirus pandemic...

Study suggests most humans are vulnerable to type 2 diabetes

Scientists have found that insulin has met an evolutionary cul-de-sac, limiting its ability to adapt to obesity and thereby rendering most people vulnerable to Type 2 diabetes. A recent study from scientists at Indiana University School of ...

U.S. Postal Service says 1,700 ballots found in Pennsylvania facilities

The U.S. Postal Service USPS said about 1,700 ballots had been identified in Pennsylvania at processing facilities during two sweeps Thursday and were being delivered to election officials. In a court filing early Friday, USPS said 1,076 ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020