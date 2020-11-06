India's COVID-19 tally crosses 84-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 84-lakh mark after 47,638 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Friday. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 84,11,724 including 5,20,773 active cases.

Total cured cases reached 77,65,966 with 54,157 new discharges in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, with 670 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,24,985 overall. Maharashtra reported 1,07,358 active cases, 15,51,282 discharges and 44,804 deaths so far. While Karnataka reported 33,114 active cases, 7,94,503 discharges and 11,312 death so far due to the disease. A total of 38,729 active cases, 3,71,155 discharges and 6,769 deaths were recorded in the national capital till Thursday.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,54,29,095 samples have been tested for coronavirus till November 5, of these, 12,20,711 samples were tested yesterday. Ten State and Union Territories accounted for 78.2 per cent of total active cases in the country, according to the Health Ministry. (ANI)

