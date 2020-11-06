COVID-19: One death, 131 more cases in Chandigarh

One COVID-19-related death took place in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the death toll to 230, while 131 new cases pushed the infection count to 14,927, according to a medical bulletin. There are 772 active cases as of now, the health department bulletin said.

The number of cured persons in the city, as on date, is 13,925, it said. In total, 1,13,593 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 97,991 tested negative, while reports of 145 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.