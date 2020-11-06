COVID-19: 14 more deaths, 647 new cases in Punjab

Fourteen more deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Punjab, taking the death toll to 4,295 in the state, according to a medical bulletin issued on Friday. The surfacing of 647 new cases took the infection tally to 1,36,481 in the state, it said.

Three deaths have taken place in Pathankot, two each in Hoshiarpur and Faridkot, one each in Jalandhar Kapurthala, Mansa, Muktsar and Tarn Taran, as per the bulletin. There are 4,882 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, it said.