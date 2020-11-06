Left Menu
Development News Edition

English COVID infections stabilise at around 50,000 per day - ONS estimate

Government scientists said the reproduction "R" number was unchanged at between 1.1-1.3, and that they were confident that the epidemic had continued to grow in recent weeks. "Although there is some evidence that the rate of growth in some parts of the country may be slowing, levels of disease are very high in these areas," the Government Office for Science said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 20:30 IST
English COVID infections stabilise at around 50,000 per day - ONS estimate

New COVID-19 infections in England have stabilised at around 50,000 a day, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday, indicating a levelling-off in the steep rise of cases even before England was pushed into a second national lockdown. The ONS said there were an estimated 45,700 new cases per day in the week to Oct 31, down slightly from the previous week's estimate of 51,900.

"Incidence appears to have stabilised at around 50,000 new infections per day," the ONS said in its weekly infection survey. "The infection rate has increased in recent weeks, but the rate of increase is less steep compared with previous weeks." An estimated 618,700 people had the disease during the most recent week, up from 568,100 the previous week.

That equates to an estimated 1 in 90 people, an increase in prevalence from 1 in 100 people the week before. The ONS looks to estimate infection numbers in the community beyond those who have been tested, giving an estimate of prevalence that is unaffected by testing capacity.

The infection survey found there had been increases in positivity everywhere apart from the northeast, parts of which had been under some of the strictest local lockdown measures, before the new national lockdown came in on Thursday. Experts said the infection survey was evidence the pandemic was slowing or even in decline, but that more data was needed to confirm the trend.

"Should next week’s data show a similar stabilisation or reduction, then we can be confident that the second wave has for now stabilised," said Professor James Naismith of Oxford University. Government scientists said the reproduction "R" number was unchanged at between 1.1-1.3, and that they were confident that the epidemic had continued to grow in recent weeks.

"Although there is some evidence that the rate of growth in some parts of the country may be slowing, levels of disease are very high in these areas," the Government Office for Science said. "Significant levels of healthcare demand and mortality will persist until 'R' is reduced to and remains well below 1 for an extended period of time." (Editing by Kate Holton and Stephen Addison)

TRENDING

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

The Sims 5: Image leaked online, know more including its possible features

Science News Roundup: Lung damage found in COVID dead; NYC first responders have high COVID-19 rate and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Transgender couple wed in Hungary, land of growing homophobia

The wedding of Hungarian transgender couple Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal looked just like any other, with the nervous pair dressing up and heading off to the rural Hungarian court room where their marriage would be sealed.But in the wor...

Union Bank of India net jumps 55 pc to Rs 517 cr in Q2

State-owned Union Bank of India on Friday reported a 55.3 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 517 crore in the second quarter ended September. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 333 crore in the three months ended June 2020.It had a n...

Orang National Park reopens for visitors

The Orang National Park, became the third National Park in Assam after Manas and Kaziranga, to reopen for both domestic and international visitors with strict COVID-19 protocols on Friday. Minister for Environment and Forest Parimal Suklaba...

Ashok Leyland reports Q2 net loss of Rs 96.23 cr

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 96.23 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 69.95 crore in the same period last fiscal, Ashok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020