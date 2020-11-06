Left Menu
COVID-19: UP records 2,187 fresh cases, 25 more deaths

On Thursday, over 1.53 lakh tests were done and now a total of 1.57 crore tests have been conducted in the state, the official said. As many as five fresh deaths have been reported from Lucknow, three from Gorakhpur and two each from Varanasi, Agra and Bahraich among others, a state health department bulletin said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-11-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 21:07 IST
With 2,187 fresh cases, the total COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh went up to 4,93,527 while the death toll rose to 7,155 with 25 casualties on Friday. The number of active cases in the state stood at 23,132 of which 10,218 are in home isolation, said Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Alok Kumar.

So far, 4,63,240 people who had contracted the coronavirus have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and the recovery rate in the state has now come to 94 per cent, he said. On Thursday, over 1.53 lakh tests were done and now a total of 1.57 crore tests have been conducted in the state, the official said.

As many as five fresh deaths have been reported from Lucknow, three from Gorakhpur and two each from Varanasi, Agra and Bahraich among others, a state health department bulletin said. In Lucknow, 288 new cases of infection have been reported followed by 185 in Ghaziabad, 184 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 147 in Meerut, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate was around 1.3 per cent and case fatality rate has marginally declined to 1.45 per cent Kumar said, adding that though the situation was under control there was an urgent need to continue with all necessary precautions to prevent spread of the virus. Additional Chief Secretary Information, Navneet Sehgal said barring some districts, coronavirus infection in the state has come down but stressed on utmost vigil especially during the festival season.

