Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports 33 new coronavirus cases for Nov 6 vs 36 a day earlier

All the new infections were imported, according to a statement published by the National Health Commission. China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 33 a day earlier. As of Nov. 6, mainland China had 86,184 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-11-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 07:05 IST
China reports 33 new coronavirus cases for Nov 6 vs 36 a day earlier

China reported 33 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 6 compared to 36 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday. All the new infections were imported, according to a statement published by the National Health Commission.

China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 33 a day earlier. As of Nov. 6, mainland China had 86,184 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stood at 4,634.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Health News Roundup: U.S. government looking into Pfizer's operations in China; British police arrest 104 Londoners for breach of lockdown restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden should not 'wrongfully' claim President's office: Trump

US President Donald Trump has warned his Democratic challenger Joe Biden against wrongfully claiming the presidency. Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just...

WRAPUP 15-Biden lead widens in U.S. election as votes trickle in

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to winning the White House on Friday, expanding his narrow leads over President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia even as Republicans sought to raise 60 million to fund lawsu...

Guatemalan mudslides push Central American storm death toll above 100

The death toll from the calamitous storm Eta in Central America leapt on Friday as the Guatemalan military reached a remote mountain village where torrential rains caused mudslides that killed an estimated 100 people. Many of the dead were ...

China reports 33 new coronavirus cases for Nov 6 vs 36 a day earlier

China reported 33 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 6 compared to 36 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday. All the new infections were imported, according to a statement published by the National Health C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020