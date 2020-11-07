China reports 33 new coronavirus cases for Nov 6 vs 36 a day earlier
All the new infections were imported, according to a statement published by the National Health Commission. China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 33 a day earlier. As of Nov. 6, mainland China had 86,184 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-11-2020 07:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 07:05 IST
China reported 33 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Nov. 6 compared to 36 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday. All the new infections were imported, according to a statement published by the National Health Commission.
China reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, compared to 33 a day earlier. As of Nov. 6, mainland China had 86,184 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stood at 4,634.