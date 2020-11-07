Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's White House chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus

It was not immediately clear how 61-year-old Meadows - who has often appeared at public events without a face mask - was infected. A White House official told Fox News that Meadows was “doing well.” Meadows' positive test comes weeks after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted the novel coronavirus and recovered.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:05 IST
Trump's White House chief of staff tests positive for coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest Trump administration official to contract the disease, which has killed over 236,000 Americans. It was not immediately clear how 61-year-old Meadows - who has often appeared at public events without a face mask - was infected.

A White House official told Fox News that Meadows was "doing well." Meadows' positive test comes weeks after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted the novel coronavirus and recovered. On Friday, the US set a third straight daily record for new cases, with more than 127,000 infections.

The country's raging coronavirus outbreak was a key policy issue in the run-up to the November 3 presidential election, and contributed to a surge in postal and early in-person voting. In late October, Meadows said in an interview with CNN that the US was "not going to control the pandemic", saying that COVID-19 could only be defeated by "mitigation areas" like vaccines and therapeutics.

Meadows travelled with Trump on the final days of campaigning and was at an election night party attended by dozens of Trump supporters at the White House. A number of White House officials tested positive for coronavirus last month following a Rose Garden event in late September to formally nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Those officials included White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Hope Hicks and director of Oval Office operations Nick Luna.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I have learned from Manpreet, Chinglensana during national camps: Jaskaran

Midfielder Jaskaran Singh, who has played six matches for the Indian hockey team, says he has learned a lot from experienced campaigners such as Manpreet Singh and Chinglensana Singh Kangujam during the national camps. The 26-year-old has b...

Rail Board chief rules out partial resumption of train services in Punjab, says farmers still around station premises

The railways on Saturday declined to resume only goods train services in Punjab as demanded by agitating farmers, who cleared tracks after squatting on them for over 40 days, and said it will operate both freight and passenger trains or non...

UP govt to set up language labs at polytechnics in 10 districts

In a bid to enable students strengthen their communication skills, language labs will be set up at polytechnics in 10 districts at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore, the Uttar Pradesh chief ministers office said on Saturday. The chief ministers offic...

Stubble burning: Cases lodged against 30 farmers in UP's Fatehpur district in past 2 days

Cases have been registered against at least 30 farmers in different areas of Uttar Pradeshs Fatehpur district for allegedly burning farm stubble in the past two days and eight of them were sent to jail as they could not pay the fine, police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020