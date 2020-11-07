RBI Governor recovers from COVID-19

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said he has turned coronavirus negative and will join office next week. Das was tested COVID-19 positive on October 25.

"I have tested COVID-19 negative. Will be back in the office next week. Thank you, everyone, for your good wishes for my early recovery," the central bank governor said in a tweet. India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 84,62,080 with 50,356 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 78 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 92.41 per cent, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,25,562 with 577 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. Many public figures including Home Minister Amit Shah, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have tested positive for the COVID-19 infection and have since recovered.