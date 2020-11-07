PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:50pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:50pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4420 4194 60 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 840730 812517 6779 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 15325 13679 43 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 208637 200936 940 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 221811 213911 1136 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 15025 13978 232 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 197991 172513 2412 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3247 3213 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 423831 377276 6833 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 44916 42239 641 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 179679 163777 3756 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 180424 162814 1897 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 24569 20204 362 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 98337 91225 1528 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 104239 98776 897 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 844147 799439 11369------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 480669 395624 1668 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 6718 5854 80 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 176468 165715 3017 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1714273 1569090 45115------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 20131 16714 194 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 10047 8959 93 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3032 2526 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 9455 8259 48 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 300140 286857 1410 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 35744 33931 601 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 136958 127821 4310 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 209438 191132 1979 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 4144 3702 75 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 741488 711198 11324------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 248891 227583 1372 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 31434 29769 353 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 65036 59564 1063 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 495421 465250 7180 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 401394 359071 7235 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 8498209 7859310 126006------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 38828 42580 505 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect latest numbers from Delhi as the state health bulletin is yet to come out

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 84,62,080 and the death toll at 1,25,562. The ministry said that 78,19,886 people have so far recovered from the infection.