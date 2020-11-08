Left Menu
COVID-19 recoveries exceed active cases by 73.56 lakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Keeping with the trend of single-day COVID-19 recoveries outnumbering daily new cases, 49,082 patients have recuperated from the disease in a day taking the total recoveries to 78.68 lakh which exceed the active infections by 73,56,303, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The trend of single-day COVID-19 recoveries exceeding daily new cases has been observed for the 37th day on Sunday. "This has played a pivotal role in pushing down the active cases which is presently 5,12,665 and comprise 6.03 per cent of the total caseload," the ministry said. India has reported less than 50,000 daily new cases in a span of 24 hours with 45,674 persons having tested positive for coronavirus infection. "New daily cases have been trending downward since October 15," the ministry said.

"The gap between recovered cases and active cases presently stands at 73,56,303. This gap has been steadily increasing," the ministry underlined. Seventy six per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala displaced Maharashtra to have the maximum number of single-day recoveries.A total of 7,120 people recovered in Kerala during the span of 24 hours followed by 6,478 in Maharashtra. The ministry said that 76 per cent of the new cases are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala reported 7,201 cases in the last 24 hours followed closely by Delhi with 6,953 cases. Maharashtra has come a distant third with 3,959 new cases yesterday. A total of 559 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, ten states and UTs account for nearly 79 per cent. More than 26.8 per cent of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (150 deaths). Delhi and West Bengal follow with 79 and 58 new deaths, respectively.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

