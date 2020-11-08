Can't relax restrictions immediately as cases will surge again: Singapore PM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday said his government cannot relax the current restrictions imposed to contain coronavirus as it will increase the chances for more COVID-19 cases in the nation. Singapore has till now reported 58,056 cases of coronavirus and 28 deaths related to it.

"We can't simply relax the current restrictions and hope that COVID-19 cases will remain low," said Lee at the People's Action Party's (PAP) biennial conference. Lee said although the COVID-19 situation is under control, the country has to get into a position where it can confidently open up further.

He also pointed out that it takes political leadership to persuade people about keeping safety measures in place when the coronavirus case numbers are low. Lee said Singapore also has to keep refining its safeguards, such as improving its contact tracing and testing regimes, to deal with the cases that pop up.

"This will allow Singapore to enter Phase 3 without suffering a big second wave of infections, and get back to a more normal life of larger social gatherings and leisure travel," he said. Authorities are preparing to relax measures of the circuit breaker in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Singapore reported two imported cases on Sunday, who have been placed under the stay home notice. There were no new cases in the community or from migrant worker's dormitories, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). The seven imported cases, reported on Saturday, came from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, South Korea, Ukraine and Malaysia. They are placed under stay home notice.

Thirty-four confirmed cases are currently hospitalised while 24 are recuperating in isolated community facilities for mild symptoms as of Saturday. With nine cases discharged from hospitals and community facilities, 57,968 people have recovered fully from COVID-19, said MOH.