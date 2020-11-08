Iran's daily COVID-19 deaths hit record of 459 - TV

Iran’s daily tally of coronavirus deaths hit a record high of 459 on Sunday, the health ministry announced, increasing the official toll to 38,291 in the Middle East’s worst-hit country.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 9,236 to 682,486. Iran has been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Middle East. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)