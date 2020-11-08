Ahmedabad sees 185 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; 199 recover

Ahmedabad in Gujarat reported 185 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the district's tally to 43,923, while two deaths raised the toll to 1,934, an official said. While the city limits accounted for 165 new cases, the number of people discharged during the day was higher at 180, out of 199 in the district, he added.

"The total number of people who have recovered in the district is 38,807. Within Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation limits, north-west zone has the highest number of 443 active cases, followed by the west zone with 438, south zone 431, while central zone has the lowest at 277," he said. With rise in the number of cases in the city, the bed occupancy rate in its private hospitals rose to 65.8 per cent, with 1,352 out of 2,054 beds occupied, including 78 in ICUs with ventilator and 545 in isolation wards.

The Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said 268 beds are available in isolation wards, and 82 in ICUs with ventilators in 70 private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC. In rural Ahmedabad, COVID-19 cases rose by 20 to reach 3,094, with the recovery rate being 97 per cent as 3,012 people have been discharged, officials informed.