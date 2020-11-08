Mumbai police's COVID-19 death toll now 93 as another cop dies

With the death of one more policeman in Mumbai due to coronavirus on Sunday, the fatality count in the city's police force rose to 93, an official said. The 57-year-old police inspector died in the morning, the official said.

"The inspector was a Mira Road resident. He was on leave since September 22 over complaints of high blood pressure and was shifted to a nearby hospital. He also suffered from diabetes," he added. "On October 2, he had been shifted to another hospital in Mira Road after testing coronavirus positive. However, his health condition continued to deteriorate and he breathed his last today," the official said.