Chennai, Nov 9 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES Telangana adds 857 fresh COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths take toll to 1,381 Hyderabad: Telangana reported 857 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to2,51,188 while four more deaths pushed the toll to 1,381, the state government said on Monday. MDS2 PD-VIRUS-CASES Puducherry logs 63 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 35,900 Puducherry: Puducherry reported 63 new COVID-19 cases while a 74-year old woman succumbed to the virus taking the toll in the union territory to 602, a top Health Department official said on Monday.

MDS3 KL-CUSTOMS-JALEEL Ker Minister Jaleel appears before Customs Kochi: Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Monday appeared before the Customs in connection with the alleged violation in accepting consignments of Holy Quran imported by UAE consulate officials in Thiruvananthapuram for personal use, sources said. MDS4 TN-OFFICER-CONGRESS Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joins Congress Chennai: Former IAS officer S Sasikanth Senthil on Monday joined the Congress party, a year after he quit the civil service alleging Indian democracy's fundamental building blocks were being compromised.

MDS6 TL-STUDENT-SUICIDE Telangana student of Delhi LSR college dies by suicide worried over financial burden of education Hyderabad: A 19-year-old student of the Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women in Delhi from Telangana has allegedly died by suicide worried about pursuing education in view of the poor financial condition of her family, police and parents said on Monday. MES1 TL-VIRUS-CHIRANJEEVI Telugu actor Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19 Hyderabad: Telugu film actor and former union minister K Chiranjeevi on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19 and is asymptomatic.

MDS9 TN-LANKS-BOATS-LD-VAIKO TN parties urge PM to get TN boats released from Sri Lanka Chennai: Opposition parties, including the DMK and MDMK, on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modito take immediate steps for release of over 100 impounded mechanised boats of Tamil Nadu fishermen from Sri Lanka or ensure compensation..