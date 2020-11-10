Brazil in talks with Pfizer to buy COVID-19 vaccine -spokesman

The Brazilian federal government is in talks with Pfizer Inc in Brazil to buy its experimental COVID-19 vaccine for inclusion in its national vaccination program, a spokesman for the company said on Monday.

Brazil's Ministry of Health, in response to a Reuters request for comment, said it was considering all potential vaccines that are currently in late-stage trials, including Pfizer's. The vaccine is undergoing late-stage tests in Brazil involving 3,100 volunteers in Sao Paulo and Bahia states, and would be imported from Pfizer's factories in the United States and Europe, the spokesman said, giving no further details.

The company said on Monday its vaccine is more than 90% effective based on initial trial results.