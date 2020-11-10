Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK orders health service to be ready for vaccine by December

"I've asked them (the NHS) to be ready from the start of December," he said. "Of course there are many hurdles that need to be gone over and we haven't seen the full safety data and obviously that is critical and we won't deploy a vaccine unless we can be confident in its clinical safety." He added that he did not know when there would be an update on the trial results of a vaccine being produced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 13:05 IST
UK orders health service to be ready for vaccine by December
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AstraZeneca)

The British government has asked the National Health Service to be ready to deploy any COVID vaccine from the start of December and it will then roll it out, starting with the most vulnerable, the health minister said on Tuesday.

Matt Hancock told Sky News that there were many hurdles still to clear and the government would not deploy the shot until it was confident in its clinical safety. News on Monday that a vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech was more than 90% effective sparked a surge in financial markets around the world, a rare piece of good news in the fight against a disease that has killed more than a million people.

Britain expects to have 10 million doses of the vaccine available by the end of the year. "I've asked them (the NHS) to be ready from the start of December," he said.

"Of course there are many hurdles that need to be gone over and we haven't seen the full safety data and obviously that is critical and we won't deploy a vaccine unless we can be confident in its clinical safety." He added that he did not know when there would be an update on the trial results of a vaccine being produced by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

UK redundancies hit record high as job market slumps in Q3

British employers laid off a record number of staff in the third quarter and the jobless rate jumped as the labour market weakened before finance minister Rishi Sunak made a U-turn on COVID support measures. A record 314,000 British workers...

Diwali gone up in smoke, say traders facing huge losses after firecracker ban

Traders and shopkeepers in Delhi said their Diwali has gone up in smoke after the ban on all kinds of firecrackers and that they will face huge losses as crackers worth lakhs of rupees have already been stocked by them. The traders and shop...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new coronavirus infections, 72 deaths

Indonesia reported 3,779 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number to 444,348, data from the countrys COVID-19 task force showed.The data added 72 new COVID-19 deaths, taking the total number to 14,761. Indonesia has ...

Tokyo Dome says to hold shareholder meeting to vote on activist proposal

Tokyo Dome Corp, owner of the home stadium of Japans Yomiuri Giants baseball club, said on Tuesday it would hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting to vote on an activist proposal to oust its top management.Tokyo Dome has become the late...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020