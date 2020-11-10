Tripura reports 79 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 31,622
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:05 IST
At least 79 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Tuesday, pushing the tally in the state to 31,622, a health department official said. The state now has 1,257 active COVID-19 cases, while 29,986 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
The COVID-19 death toll remained at 356 on Tuesday as no fresh fatalities were reported, he said. As many as 4,81,809 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said, adding that 2,88,719 samples were tested by Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and 1,93,090 by RTPCR method.