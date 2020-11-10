Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran to double coronavirus tests to 100,000 per day

Iran plans to more than double the number of coronavirus tests it carries out daily to 100,000, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday, as the total number of detected cases surpassed 700,000 in the Middle East's worst-affected country.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:12 IST
Iran to double coronavirus tests to 100,000 per day

Iran plans to more than double the number of coronavirus tests it carries out daily to 100,000, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Tuesday, as the total number of detected cases surpassed 700,000 in the Middle East's worst-affected country. Both the daily death toll and the number of new cases were near record highs. Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 453 people had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 39,202.

She said 10,339 new cases were detected, lifting the total tally to 703,288. "Tests have now increased from 25,000 to 40,000 per day and will soon increase to 100,000 with ... rapid tests," said Namaki, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

Iran’s government has imposed restrictions as the country battles a third wave of the virus. Starting on Tuesday, for one month, all non-essential businesses must close at 6 p.m in major cities, state media reported.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-'Maniac' Iannone's doping ban extended to four years

Italian MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned steroid, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday.The sports governing body FIM had initially imposed an 18-month suspensio...

Top foreign stories at 1730 hrs

FGN21 US-ELECTION-LD POLITICS Trump campaign says presidential election far from over Biden moves forward with his transition plans Washington As President-elect Joe Biden is gearing up for administering the country, the defiant Trump cam...

Over 11.96 cr COVID-19 tests done in India till now, which is second highest in world; on average, 11,18,072 tests done daily last week: Govt.

Over 11.96 cr COVID-19 tests done in India till now, which is second highest in world on average, 11,18,072 tests done daily last week Govt....

Hero MotoCorp drives in BS-VI compliant Xtreme 200S at Rs 1.15 lakh

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has launched the Xtreme 200S with BS-VI compliant engine priced at Rs 1.15 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The 200-cc model comes with complimentary roadside assistance RSA, va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020