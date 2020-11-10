Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

Global hunger and population displacement, which were already at record levels when COVID-19 struck, could “surge” as migrants and those reliant on a dwindling flow of remittances desperately seek work to support their families, a new UN report has warned.

UN News | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:28 IST
COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies
David Beasley, Executive Director of WFP, said that the socio-economic impact of the pandemic is more devastating than the disease itself. Image Credit: Twitter(@WFP_Syria)

In Populations at risk: Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) urged the global community to step up support for the immediate and rising humanitarian needs, as well as addressing the pandemic's fallout, especially on the most vulnerable.

David Beasley, Executive Director of WFP, said that the socio-economic impact of the pandemic is more devastating than the disease itself.

"Many people in low- and middle-income countries, who a few months ago were poor but just about getting by, now find their livelihoods have been destroyed," he said.

"Remittances sent from workers abroad to their families at home have also dried up, causing immense hardship. As a result, hunger rates are sky-rocketing around the world."

The report – the first of its kind – assessed the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic for people's food security in major migration and hunger hotspots around the world. It revealed important linkages between the two, with food insecurity – especially when combined with conflict, being one of the main drivers for people to move.

Unprecedented impact

The impact the pandemic has had on the ways people move is "unprecedented", according to the two UN agencies.

Measures and restrictions put in place to contain the spread of the disease have limited human mobility, opportunities to work and earn an income, straining the ability of migrant and displaced people to afford food and other basic needs.

António Vitorino, Director-General of IOM, highlighted COVID-19's impact on health and human movement, warning that it not only threatens global commitment but also ongoing assistance.

"The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on health and human mobility threatens to roll back global commitments, including for the Global Compact on Migration, and hinder ongoing efforts to support those in need of assistance," he said.

"It is our collective responsibility to safeguard the rights of people on the move and ensure their protection from further harm," he added.

Hunger, displacement 'closely intertwined'

According to the report, food insecurity and displacement are closely linked: nine out of ten of the world's worst food crises are in countries with the largest number of internally displaced persons, while the majority of displaced people are located in countries affected by acute food insecurity and malnutrition.

Migrant workers, especially those working in the temporary or informal sector, are some of the worst-hit by the pandemic and its fallout. Without sustained income, many will not only be pushed to return home but will also cause at least a temporary drop in remittances that provide an essential lifeline for around 800 million – or one in nine – people in the world, the report added.

At the same time, disruptions to seasonal agricultural work could hit the production, processing and distribution of food, affecting food availability and affordability at local and regional levels.

Protect the most vulnerable

WFP and IOM urged the international community to ensure that every effort is made to limit the immediate impact on the most vulnerable while ensuring long term investments for a pathway to recovery.

They outlined eight priority actions, which include ensuring access to humanitarian assistance for migrants facing acute hardship; safeguarding support for the displaced and their host communities; securing access to critical services and inclusive information for all mobile and displaced populations; and facilitating remittance flow as an essential financial service.

They also highlighted the need to recognize the positive contributions of migrants and to promote their inclusion in social protection systems; ensure their access to legal services; counter xenophobia, stigmatization and discrimination towards people on the move; and improve data and analysis to better understand the dynamics between the pandemic, and mobility, remittances and food security.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Several thousand fleeing conflict in Ethiopia to Sudan- official

About 2,500 Ethiopians are known to have crossed the border into Sudan over the past two days as they flee fighting in their home country, an official in Sudans eastern Kassala state said on Tuesday.The number is increasing around the clock...

COVID-19 worsening food insecurity, driving displacement, warn UN agencies

In Populations at risk Implications of COVID-19 for hunger, migration and displacement, the UN World Food Programme WFP and the International Organization for Migration IOM urged the global community to step up support for the immediate and...

Indonesia reports 3,779 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

Jakarta Indonesia, November 10 ANIXinhua The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 3,779 within one day to 444,348, with the death toll adding by 72 to 14,761, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the ministry, 3,475 more people ...

Hindalco Q2 PAT declines 60 pc to Rs 387 cr

Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported a 60.2 per cent fall in consolidated profit after tax PAT at Rs 387 crore for the quarter ended September 30, but said it is expecting a strong third and fourth quarter as demand has returned in domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020