Slight improvement in condition of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das: Hospital
There is a slight improvement in the condition of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (84), admitted to the Medanta hospital here, a senior doctor said on Tuesday. On Monday, the seer was taken to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness but doctors had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious”.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:58 IST
There is a slight improvement in the condition of Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (84), admitted to the Medanta hospital here, a senior doctor said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital around noon to enquire about the health of the seer and stayed there for about half an hour, Director of the hospital, Rakesh Kapoor said.
A team of doctors is continuously monitoring the seer and there has been a minor improvement in his condition, he said. The blood clotting has been dealt with by the doctors following which his problem of breathlessness has improved but his kidney functioning is still under observation, Kapoor added. Kapoor said the seer was admitted to the hospital for thromboembolism. On Monday, the seer was taken to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness but doctors had referred him to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious".
ALSO READ
Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Disha Patani to dub superhero series 'The Boys'
Shahid Kapoor's munchkin Misha turns photographer for 'mama' Mira Kapoor
Four seers on way to Ganga injured after car overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 13 years of 'Jab We Met' with throwback picture
Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump as she twins with sister Karisma during shoot