Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Bengal logs record recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease. The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 20:33 IST
West Bengal logs record recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients

West Bengal on Tuesday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,415 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,72,265, the health department said in a bulletin. The death toll rose to 7,403 after 53 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,891 people tested positive for the infection during the day, pushing the tally to 4,13,112. The number of active cases now stands at 33,444.

In the last 24 hours, 44,117 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state, the bulletin added..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

West African court finds Guinea responsible for 2012 mine site killings

West Africas top court held Guinea responsible on Tuesday for the killing of six villagers and the wrongful arrest, injury or torture of 15 others at a 2012 protest near an iron-ore mine project owned by Brazils Vale and an Israeli billiona...

MP: 900 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths; 793 recover

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 900 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,79,068, while eight fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,042, health officials said. 793 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the states overall re...

We see lot of potential to collaborate with India in Indo-Pacific: UK

The UK on Tuesday said it sees a lot of potential to collaborate with India in the Indo-Pacific as the vision of both the countries for the region was very closely aligned. Acting British Commissioner to India Jan Thompson said cooperation ...

Soccer-Man Utd's Shaw out for a month with hamstring injury

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw will be sidelined for a month after picking up a hamstring injury in Saturdays 3-1 win at Everton, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Shaw, 25, limped off during the closing stages of the match an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020