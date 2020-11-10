30 deaths, 2,155 fresh virus cases in UP

Thirty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as 2,155 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state’s infection count to 5,01,311. So far, 7,261 people have succumbed to the infection in the state, according to a health bulletin.

Five fresh deaths were reported from Lucknow, followed by three from Meerut; two each from Varanasi, Agra, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Siddhartnagar, Mainpuri; and one each from Allahabad, Gautam Budhnagar, Gonda, Basti, Rae Bareli, Farrukhabad, Sonebhadra, Banda, Auraiya and Ambedkar Nagar. Meerut reported 197 new cases followed by 171 in Lucknow, 119 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 108 in Ghaziabad, the bulletin said. The state presently has 22,846 active cases and the number of those who recovered from the infection is 4,71,204. On Monday, over 1.49 lakh tests were done in the state, taking the numbers to over 1.63 crore. Principal Secretary (Medical Health) Alok Kumar said no district in the state reported more than 200 fresh cases on Tuesday. There is, however, some concern with regard to western districts adjoining New Delhi, he said. He appealed to all people to strictly follow the coronavirus protocol in the festival season.