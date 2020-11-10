Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orban given special powers as Hungary locks down against COVID surge

Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government a special 90-day mandate to rule by decree in an effort to curb a spiking coronavirus pandemic, and they approved new restrictions amounting to a partial lockdown. Hungary's government reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, making it the third hardest hit country in Europe in terms of deaths per 100,000 people over the past 14 days, behind the Czech Republic and Belgium, European Union data showed.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:06 IST
Orban given special powers as Hungary locks down against COVID surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Hungarian lawmakers on Tuesday granted Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government a special 90-day mandate to rule by decree in an effort to curb a spiking coronavirus pandemic, and they approved new restrictions amounting to a partial lockdown.

Hungary's government reported 103 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, making it the third hardest hit country in Europe in terms of deaths per 100,000 people over the past 14 days, behind the Czech Republic and Belgium, European Union data showed. Orban, signalling a shift away from his policy of avoiding tough restrictions in order to protect the economy, announced a limited lockdown from 12:01 a.m. (2301 GMT) on Wednesday to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed.

"If we all work together we can make it through once more," the conservative nationalist premier wrote on Facebook. Under the partial lockdown, to run for 30 days pending review, secondary schools will close and a curfew will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Gatherings of all kinds, even of families exceeding 10 people, are banned.

The opposition has accused his government of wasting months between the pandemic's first and second wave by failing to equip Hungary with adequate testing and health care capacity, leaving the nation struggling to cope with a renewed spread of COVID-19. The government has said there are enough beds, equipment and manpower to manage the situation.

The Hungarian Medical Chamber said the availability of protective gear was largely adequate, but that the rescheduling of some elective surgery was unlikely to be enough to ensure staff can cope with the rising number of coronavirus cases. The special powers granted by parliament to Orban's government are limited in time and scope, unlike a springtime authorisation that was open ended and left Orban under fire at home and abroad for perceived authoritarianism.

"This time it really only contains the necessary extent of measures for a set period of time," said Gergely Arato, a deputy of the oppposition liberal leftist Democratic Coalition. The PDSZ teachers' union, which has urged parents to keep their children at home to help protect teachers and parents from contagion, said Orban's latest measures were a step in the right direction but probably insufficient.

A record number of 461 COVID-19 patients were on ventilators as of Tuesday morning, the government said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli parliament approves deal establishing ties with Bahrain

Israels parliament on Tuesday approved a U.S.-brokered deal establishing formal relations with Bahrain, by a vote of 62 lawmakers in favour and 14 opposed.The Middle East countries signed a joint communique on Oct. 18 to formalise their nas...

Bihar Assembly polls: Most exit polls miss the mark

The Bihar assembly election results appeared to belie predictions made by most exit polls which had given a clear edge to the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan. The ABP-CVoter exit poll prediction was the closest among all. It had pr...

Certificate of export worthiness must for shipment of milk, milk products

Exporters of milk and milk products would have to obtain a certificate of export worthiness from a government agency for the shipments, according to an order of the commerce ministry. It has also notified that milk and milk products shall b...

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL title, beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets in summit clash at Dubai....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020