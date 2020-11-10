Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fauci says he will take new Pfizer vaccine if FDA approves it

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he will take Pfizer Inc's new coronavirus vaccine if the Food and Drug Administration approves it and that he has confidence in the company and the government agency. Asked on MSNBC if he would take the vaccine, Fauci said: "I'm going to look at the data, but I trust Pfizer. I trust the FDA. These are colleagues of mine for decades, the career scientists.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:58 IST
Fauci says he will take new Pfizer vaccine if FDA approves it

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he will take Pfizer Inc's new coronavirus vaccine if the Food and Drug Administration approves it and that he has confidence in the company and the government agency.

Asked on MSNBC if he would take the vaccine, Fauci said: "I'm going to look at the data, but I trust Pfizer. I trust the FDA. These are colleagues of mine for decades, the career scientists. If they look at this data, and they say this data is solid, let's go ahead and approve it, I promise you, I will take the vaccine, and I will recommend that my family take the vaccine."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Wave of migrant arrivals leaves 2,000 stranded at Gran Canaria dockside camp

More than 2,000 African migrants were stranded in a dockside camp on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria on Tuesday after a wave of arrivals overwhelmed local authorities capacity to house them.Its a disaster. Theres a huge spike in arrivals...

Reactions to death of PLO Secretary General Saeb Erekat

Tributes came from both sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and from around the world after the death of Saeb Erekat, the chief Palestinian negotiator who died in Jerusalem on Tuesday after contracting COVID-19. - Palestinian Presiden...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq retreat as tech stocks lose favor

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq fell on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of some Big Tech companies that have benefited most from the pande...

Israeli parliament ratifies diplomatic pact with Bahrain

Israels parliament Tuesday ratified the countrys recent agreement establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Gulf state of Bahrain. The agreement was approved by a 62-14 margin. The vote was largely a formality, following last months...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020