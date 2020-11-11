Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU to buy up to 300 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The European Commission will sign a deal to secure up to 300 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. The European Commission had already secured three other deals with pharmaceutical companies allowing its 27 member states to buy nearly one billion doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine. “And more will come.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 11-11-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 00:41 IST
EU to buy up to 300 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The European Commission will sign a deal to secure up to 300 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU's executive arm, said the commission will authorize the deal on Wednesday after “working tirelessly to secure doses of potential vaccines” in recent months.

“This is the most promising vaccine so far,” von der Leyen said. “Once this vaccine becomes available, our plan is to deploy it quickly, everywhere in Europe.” Pfizer said Monday that early results from the vaccine suggests the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. The European Commission had already secured three other deals with pharmaceutical companies allowing its 27 member states to buy nearly one billion doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

“And more will come. Because we need to have a broad portfolio of vaccines based on different technologies,” von der Leyen said. “We have already started working with member states to prepare national vaccination campaigns. We are almost there. In the meantime, let us be prudent, and stay safe.” The commission said once a vaccine is ready, member states should have access to it at the same time, and give priority to groups including healthcare workers and people over 60 years, as well as people with health conditions making them more vulnerable..

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

Health News Roundup: U.S. allows emergency use of first COVID-19 antibody drug; Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Slaves rescued from illegal gold mine run by blacklisted Brazilian

The rescue of 39 slaves from an illegal gold mine in Brazil run by a known offender highlights the difficulty in ending crimes where large profits are involved, labor authorities said.Labour inspector Magno Riga said a team raided a mining ...

Trump loyalist who posted offensive tweets gets Pentagon job

A Trump loyalist and former Fox News commentator has been moved into the Pentagons top policy job, defense officials said Tuesday, just a few months after he failed to get through Senate confirmation because of offensive remarks he made, in...

Senate's McConnell backs smaller coronavirus relief bill, omnibus appropriations bill by year's end

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he did not see a need for a giant coronavirus relief bill and there was bipartisan interest in passing an omnibus appropriations bill before the end of year.We need to think about, if w...

Canada PM scolds provinces: Do more to fight coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday urged premiers of the countrys 10 provinces to do the right thing and take stricter measures to fight a rapidly spreading second wave of the coronavirus. We are seeing record spikes this mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020