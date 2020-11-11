Left Menu
Will accept Diwali wishes only through social media: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he would accept Diwali greetings only through social media and emails, and appealed to people to celebrate the festival of lights safely at home. One of the most affected regions in the country amid the pandemic, Maharashtra has recorded 17,26,926 cases of coronavirus and 44,435 casualties so far. "I will accept Diwali greetings only through emails and social media.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 16:53 IST
"I will accept Diwali greetings only through emails and social media. We need to keep ourselves safe and protect the health of our near and dear ones," Thackeray said in a statement. Referring to the second wave of the viral outbreak in Europe, the chief minister warned against complacency.

"Corona warriors are working hard to protect us from the pandemic and we shouldn't burden them," he said. "We have to resume schools and colleges after Diwali.

We have to follow the protocol of wearing masks, washing hands and physical distancing," he said, urging people to consider the health of senior citizens..

