U'khand reports 783 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Uttarakhand on Wednesday reported 783 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 66,788, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,086, authorities said. Deharadun district reported the highest number of 227 cases, Pauri 108, Chamoli 73, Nainital 71, Rudraprayag 61, Haridwar 55, Tehri 55, Pithoragarh 53 Udham Singh Nagar 37, Almora 18, Bageshwar 9, Uttarkashi 9 and Champawat 7, the state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, six more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the death toll so far to 1,086, the bulletin said. A total of 60,900 COVID-19 patients have recovered, 551 have migrated out of the state and 4,251 are under treatment.