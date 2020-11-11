Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian sex workers suffer setback after watchdog U-turn on labour rights

India's sex workers suffered a setback on Wednesday following a U-turn by the country's human rights body, which said women in prostitution should not be registered as workers or guaranteed financial aid from the government amid the fallout of COVID-19. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) last month asked state governments to recognise sex workers as informal workers, which would have entitled them to benefits and aid from a $23 billion fund for India's poor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 19:53 IST
Indian sex workers suffer setback after watchdog U-turn on labour rights
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's sex workers suffered a setback on Wednesday following a U-turn by the country's human rights body, which said women in prostitution should not be registered as workers or guaranteed financial aid from the government amid the fallout of COVID-19.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) last month asked state governments to recognize sex workers as informal workers, which would have entitled them to benefits and aid from a $23 billion fund for India's poor during the coronavirus pandemic. While the watchdog's non-binding advisory was hailed by several campaigners as a boon for the rights of an estimated 800,000 sex workers across India, other activists said such a move would be illegal and risked legitimizing sex trafficking.

Prostitution is legal in India but most related activities such as soliciting, pimping, and running a brothel are crimes. The NHRC on Wednesday issued a new statement that said sex workers could not be registered officially or categorized as informal workers. The rights watchdog said they should instead be given help on "humanitarian grounds" during the pandemic.

"If they are not defined as workers, it is a failure to recognize the work they do to earn their livelihood and feed their families," said Smarajit Jana, founder of Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, a collective of sex workers in Kolkata. "This is a setback ... they will not be recognized as full-fledged citizens of the country, having full access to various citizenship documents and right to social and development schemes," added Jana, whose group represents 65,000 sex workers.

Sex workers worldwide have lost work, earnings, and their homes during multiple lockdowns to contain COVID-19. Many have been subjected to violence and blamed for spreading the virus. Supiya, a sex worker for more than a decade in Mumbai's red-light district, said work had dried up and that she had been unable to financially support her parents as usual since March.

"I am getting customers once in two days now and making about 150 rupees ($2) per client," said the 35-year-old, who did not disclose her full name. "How will I survive on this?

SEX TRAFFICKING FEARS

The NHRC - which makes recommendations but has no power to enforce them - said it changed course following letters from campaigners questioning the legality of its initial advisory, which focused on protecting women's rights during COVID-19. "Women in prostitution should get all the support as a marginalized group, but registering them ... and giving them workers' rights is going off-track," said Sunitha Krishnan, founder of anti-trafficking charity Prajwala.

"Running a brothel is illegal. Giving women their workers' rights completely misses the mark ... brothels have a large number of trafficked women or those (who are) coerced." Yet the majority of women in prostitution are not victims of exploitation, according to advocates and collectives who said the plight of India's sex workers was going under the radar.

Aarthi Pai, a legal advisor for the National Network of Sex Workers, said in a letter to the NHRC last month that a "worker identity" would protect sex workers from violence and abuses. "Sex workers have no resources and are stigmatised when they look for other jobs," said Bani Das, co-founder of non-profit Kranti, which supports the children of sex workers. "During the lockdown, they were asking for work but nobody took them (on)."

India's top court in September asked states to provide food to women in prostitution after a survey by a collective in five regions found fewer than half of 120,000 sex workers had benefited from a government food welfare scheme for the poor. Unaware of the ongoing debate over their rights, several sex workers said they were worried about rent and being able to eat.

Trafficking survivor-turned-sex worker Mumtaz - who lives in Mumbai - said she was living off food handouts from charities and was struggling to pay her daily rent of 100 rupees ($1.35). "I need work, not aid," the 40-year-old told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone, giving only her first name.

"We (sex workers) are all desperate here," she added. "The pandemic has turned us into beggars."

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PLI scheme to revolutionise 'Make in India' initiative: Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi, Nov 11 PTI&#160;The governments decision to approve Production Linked Incentive PLI scheme for 10 sectors is set to revolutionise the Make in India initiative and will create competent, globally integral economies of scale for ho...

Judging cases is my life, says Justice Chandrachud on his birthday

Judging cases is my life and I love it, said Justice D Y Chandrachud, one of the judges of the Supreme Court bench, after the day-long marathon hearing on a vacation day in the Arnab Goswami case. Justice Chandrachud, who turned 61 on Wedne...

Nadda credits Modi for NDA's Bihar victory

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modis leadership and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic for the NDAs victory in Bihar, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said people of the state have chosen vikas raaj rule of development over an atmosph...

Faceless appeal scheme not available in serious fraud, international tax cases

The Income Tax faceless appeal scheme is not available in cases relating to serious fraud, major tax evasion, international tax and those under black money Act and benami property, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. The faceless appeal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020