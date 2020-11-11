20 deaths, 1,911 fresh virus cases in UP

Twenty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as 1,911 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 5,03,159, according to a health bulletin. So far, 7,281 people have succumbed to the infection in the state, it said

"The state presently has 22,562 active cases and the number of those who recovered from the infection is 4,73,316,” Additional Chief Secretary Information, Navneet Sehgal said

He said on Tuesday over 1.55 lakh tests were done in the state, taking the number of total tests done so far since the outbreak of the pandemic to over 1.65 crore. "Though the number of cases has come down, aggressive testing is on in the state. There is some concerns with regard to western districts like Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad adjoining New Delhi but the Health Department is alert,” he said. He appealed to all people to strictly follow the coronavirus protocol in the festival season.