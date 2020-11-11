COVID-19 claims one more life in Noida, death toll now 71

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday which pushed its death toll to 71, while the district's infection tally surged to 19,614 with 80 new cases, official data showed. Active cases came down to 1,115, the fourth highest in the state, from 1,228 the previous day, according to the data released by the state health department.

As many as 195 more patients were also discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,428, the sixth highest in the state, the data showed. With 71 deaths so far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients rose to 93.95 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 22,562 from 22,846 on Tuesday. The overall recoveries in the state stood at 4,73,316, while the death toll climbed to 7,281 on Wednesday, according to the data. PTI KIS DIV DIV.