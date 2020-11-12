Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea in final talks over COVID-19 vaccines, seeks supplies for 60% population

South Korea is in final talks with global drugmakers including Pfizer Inc over potential coronavirus vaccines as it seeks to secure supplies to cover 60% of its population this year, health authorities said on Thursday. The government has allotted 172 billion won ($154 million) to purchase an initial 60 million doses to fend off persistent COVID-19 outbreaks that have pummelled Asia's fourth-largest economy and upended daily life for its 52 million people.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 12:38 IST
S.Korea in final talks over COVID-19 vaccines, seeks supplies for 60% population
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

South Korea is in final talks with global drugmakers including Pfizer Inc over potential coronavirus vaccines as it seeks to secure supplies to cover 60% of its population this year, health authorities said on Thursday.

The government has allotted 172 billion won ($154 million) to purchase an initial 60 million doses to fend off persistent COVID-19 outbreaks that have pummelled Asia's fourth-largest economy and upended daily life for its 52 million people. This week, Pfizer said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective amid a hastened global race to contain the pandemic which has killed more than 1 million people since it emerged in China late last year.

Health authorities said progress has been made in their negotiations with several drugmakers conducting Phase 3 clinical trials for their vaccines, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novavax Inc. "We will procure as much as possible with the initial goal of securing supplies for 60% of the population," said Kwon Jun-wook, deputy director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

"So far, there has been meaningful headway and we were at a final stage of the talks," Kwon said, declining to elaborate, citing ongoing negotiations. Kwon said the government has already secured some 20 million doses, enough for 10 million people, via the COVAX facility, an international COVID-19 vaccine allocation platform co-led by the World Health Organization.

The remaining 40 million doses will be bought from private companies. The government said it plans to hold its first meeting late on Thursday with a newly formed advisory committee of experts to discuss its vaccine procurement plans including safety standards and distribution procedures.

South Korea is one of the coronavirus mitigation success stories, with an aggressive testing and tracing strategy, but it continues to battle small clusters of outbreaks. The KDCA reported 143 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, taking total infections to 27,942 with 487 deaths.

"It will take quite some time for any vaccine to obtain final approval before use," Kwon said. "But this winter will be the last one for us to spend by distancing and wearing masks." ($1 = 1,114.6400 won)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Kwon

TRENDING

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Killer Storms into Chandigarh

Killer store is now at Elante Mall Chandigarh, 12th November, 2020 KILLER the flagship brand of Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd., is ready to rock Chandigarh with its new store at the fabulous Elante Mall. The brand brings along its unique and bo...

Local residents protest as illegal structures around mosque demolished in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Local residents at a village here protested as illegal structures around a mosque and a shrine were demolished by the authorities, police said on Thursday. The complex at Biharigarh village under Bhopa Police Station is built in a reserved ...

Dems, GOP take different approaches on Georgia Senate blitz

Jon Ossoff took the stage in Columbus and looked out over a parking lot filled with cars, with supporters blaring their horns in approval as he declared that change has come to Georgia. Hours earlier, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler steppe...

FTSE 100 loses steam after 3-day rally as recovery concerns weigh

Londons FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday after staging a near 8 rally this week, as slower-than-expected domestic economic growth in September underscored concerns about a faltering recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession. The blue-chip ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020