Moscow authorities expecting COVID-19 cases to keep increasing -TASS cites mayor

Moscow authorities expecting COVID-19 cases to keep increasing -TASS cites mayorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 15:47 IST
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday city authorities were expecting the number of coronavirus cases to increase and that the situation with hospital beds could remain critical for some time, the TASS news agency reported. He said about 12,000 coronavirus patients were currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the city.
Russia reported just shy of 6,000 new coronavirus cases in the capital on Thursday.
