Mahant Nritya Gopal Das remains critical: Hospital

The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, admitted at the Medanta hospital here, continued to be critical on Thursday, a health bulletin issued by the hospital said. "His condition is critical but under control. He has been kept under the supervision of critical care experts," the bulletin said

Das was admitted to the hospital for thromboembolism

On Monday, the seer was taken to the government-run Shriram Hospital in Ayodhya after he complained of breathlessness, but doctors referred him to the Medanta hospital in Lucknow as his condition was "serious".