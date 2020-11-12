CAI sets up 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon

The Cotton Association of India (CAI) on Thursday said it inaugurated its 12th cotton testing and research laboratory in Jalgaon, Maharashtra to provide reliable and timely cotton testing facilities locally. CAI has one of the largest networks of cotton testing laboratories in India with such laboratories in all major cotton producing and consuming centres of the country, according to a statement.

"The world over, marketing of cotton is done on the basis of quality parameters rather than varieties, and instrument-based testing of cotton has become order of the day," CAI President Atul S Ganatra said "In fact, in countries like the US, every single bale is tested on HVI equipment, and the results of each bale in respect of various quality parameters are available online," he added. CAI has set this laboratory to cater to the needs of local ginners and traders of Khandesh region since there is no cotton testing laboratory to provide this facility in and around Jalgaon, Ganatra said.