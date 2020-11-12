Left Menu
Development News Edition

Proportion of English COVID-19 contacts traced remains near record lows

The proportion of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace system remains nears record lows, official figures showed on Thursday, although a growing number of infected people are being processed by the scheme. The scheme reported that around 60% of contacts of positive cases were reached in the latest week.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 22:12 IST
Proportion of English COVID-19 contacts traced remains near record lows
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The proportion of contacts of positive COVID-19 cases reached by England's test and trace system remains nears record lows, official figures showed on Thursday, although a growing number of infected people are being processed by the scheme.

The scheme reported that around 60% of contacts of positive cases were reached in the latest week. That is the same proportion it has reached each week for the last month, and far short of an 80% target. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who once promised a "world-beating" test and trace system, admitted a week ago that the scheme had not had the impact he wanted, but said it was improving.

The NHS Test and Trace scheme was hit by big computer problems in October, the Guardian newspaper reported. The health department said a miscalculation occurred in the processing of a very small proportion of records, which had now been corrected. "We continue to work tirelessly to make the service quicker and more effective every day," a health department spokesman said.

There were 141,804 people transferred to the contact tracing system between Oct 29 and Nov 4, and 85% of positive cases were reached and asked to provide information about their contacts, a record number of cases and up from 82.7% reported for the previous week. "Despite increasing numbers of positive cases, NHS Test and Trace is reaching more people and doing so more quickly," head of the scheme Dido Harding said.

However, of the 314,817 people were identified as coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive, 60.4% were reached and asked to self-isolate, still little changed from the 59.6% record low reported last month. Positive COVID-19 cases in England rose 8% on the previous week, the same weekly rate of increase as before.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at cloth godown in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar

A major fire broke out on Thursday at a cloth shop-cum-godown in the Gandhi Nagar area of the city, a Delhi Fire Service official said. No casualty has been reported so far, he said, adding that a call about the blaze was received around 8....

Motor racing-F1 to hold race in Sao Paulo until 2025 - governor

Formula One has renewed until 2025 its contract to hold races at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo, city mayor Bruno Covas said on Thursday.The contract has been finalised and will be signed in the next few days, Covas told reporters at a j...

Iran captures Arab separatist leader linked to military parade attack -state TV

Irans intelligence ministry has arrested an Iranian ethnic Arab separatist leader suspected of involvement in an attack on a military parade in 2018 that killed dozens of people, Iranian state television reported on Thursday.An Iranian ethn...

Canada reaches out to Hong Kong students as China imposes new security law

Canada on Thursday said it would make it easier for Hong Kong residents to study and work here in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony, a move likely to heighten already strained relations with Beijin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020