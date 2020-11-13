Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portugal expands COVID-19 curfew and weekend lockdown to more areas

AHRESP, an association representing the hotel and restaurant sector, said 49,000 businesses had been wiped out between July and September. Any municipality with more than 240 new cases per 100,000 people in the space of two weeks must follow the new rules.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 13-11-2020 01:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 01:37 IST
Portugal expands COVID-19 curfew and weekend lockdown to more areas

Portugal on Thursday announced an expansion of a nightly curfew and weekend lockdown already in place across more than 100 municipalities to a further 77 areas as it scrambles to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. "The situation is serious and more critical than what we experienced in the first wave of the pandemic," Prime Minister Antonio Costa told a news conference.

Residents of affected areas are asked to not leave the house except for work, school or shopping during the week, and must stay home between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. At weekends, a lockdown is in place from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m., during which all commercial outlets and restaurants must shut, although there are exceptions for bakeries, pharmacies and neighbourhood grocery shops.

Restaurants will be able to apply for compensation of 20% of their average revenues to make up for income lost over the next two weekends, Costa announced, after workers in areas where the weekend lockdown was already in place protested that it was killing the sector. AHRESP, an association representing the hotel and restaurant sector, said 49,000 businesses had been wiped out between July and September.

Any municipality with more than 240 new cases per 100,000 people in the space of two weeks must follow the new rules. Seven were removed in the past week as their infection rate fell below the threshold. A nationwide state of emergency that came into force on Monday and is due to last until Nov. 23 could also be extended if necessary.

Portugal, with just over 10 million people, has recorded a comparatively low 191,011 cases and 3,181 deaths. However, last Saturday the number of daily infections hit 6,640, the highest figure since the pandemic started, albeit with an expanded testing programme.

"The least we owe healthcare professionals is to make an additional effort," Costa said. "The rule is simple: We have to stay at home."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian president addresses nation after being taken to hospital with COVID-19

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation in two videos on Thursday, his first appearance since being hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19 this week. Sitting in a chair in front of a Ukrainian flag, Zelenskiy ...

Trump administration unveils move to crack down on U.S. investments in Chinese firms

The Trump administration on Thursday unveiled an executive order prohibiting U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, ramping up pressure on Beijing after the U.S. election. The...

Athletics-Integrity Unit appeals decision to clear world champion Eid Naser

The Athletics Integrity Unit AIU has appealed against a decision to clear world 400 metres champion Salwa Eid Naser of committing an anti-doping violation by missing out-of-competition tests, it said on Thursday. The global athletics watchd...

U.S. judge dismisses Trump campaign libel lawsuit against CNN

A U.S. judge dismissed on Thursday a libel lawsuit filed by President Donald Trumps re-election campaign against CNN over its publication of a 2019 opinion piece, according to a court document.The campaign sued CNN in March over an opinion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020